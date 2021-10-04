Alfa Laval acquisition strengthens its sustainable aquaculture portfolio

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has acquired the Norwegian system manufacturer LiftUP. LiftUP is a market leader in removing waste from fish farms to reduce their impact on the marine environment. The acquisition is part of Alfa Laval's strategy of building up an attractive aquaculture product portfolio and creating an expanded and sustainable growth platform for the future.

Founded in 1991, LiftUP is a world leading supplier of waste extraction systems for fish farms. Its technology can remove up to 70 percent of the sludge from open cages. The LiftUP system is a complement to the Alfa Laval Framo pumping system AquaStream, which brings up fresh low temperature water with high oxygen levels (from around 25 m depth) and creates a perfect sea current – thereby providing conditions similar to the deep fjords, creating an optimal environment for the fish.

"This acquisition is a valuable addition to our sustainable aquaculture portfolio, expanding our offering of fish farming solutions that increases both the productivity and economic attractiveness of fish farming solutions while reducing its impact on the environment," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. "It is a win-win for the industry and for society."

The acquired company had revenues of 75 MNOK (2020) with good profitability. It will now be part of the business unit Pumping Systems in the Marine Division.

Did you know… Norway accounts for half of the world's salmon production, and it takes roughly a kilo of feed to produce a kilo of farmed fish, compared with about seven kilos needed for a kilo of beef.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Alfa Laval