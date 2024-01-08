Vancleave man charged in Latimer shooting, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ricky Dale Reed, 44, in connection to a shooting in the Latimer community in November of 2023.

He was arrested Sunday night, Jan. 7 after Ocean Springs police stopped his car on Highway 90.

Reed is the sixth person facing charges after deputies say suspects fired into an occupied vehicle.

According to a press, a 13-year-old is also facing charges connected to the crime. That teen’s identity has not been released.

Ocean Springs police arrested Ricky Reed for hindering prosecution into a November 2023 shooting in Jackson County. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO))

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said Reed is charged with hindering prosecution and for possessing a controlled substance.

Reed’s home in Vancleave is where investigators arrested Tanisha Chaisson on Jan. 1.

His bond is set at $10,000 on the hindering prosecution charge and $25,000 for the possession charge.

