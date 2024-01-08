WLOX Careers
Some schools closing early ahead of severe weather

Saltwater flooding will threaten parts of the Mississippi Coast, especially in Hancock County.
Saltwater flooding will threaten parts of the Mississippi Coast, especially in Hancock County.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Some schools are closing early in South Mississippi ahead of Monday’s severe weather.

Damaging thunderstorms are likely, as the system moves across the region today.

Alert Day Monday: Damaging thunderstorms likely
SCHOOL DISTRICTSCHOOLS
Hancock School DistrictElementary schools - 11:30 a.m.
Middle and High - 12:30 p.m.
Pearl River County DistrictElementary schools - 1:15 p.m.
Middle and High schools - 2 p.m.
Picayune School DistrictCareer and Technical Center - 1 p.m.
Elementary schools -
Roseland Park 1:35 p.m.
Westside 1:40 p.m.
Nicholson 1:40 p.m.
Southside 1:50 p.m.
High and Junior High schools - 2:10 p.m.
Poplarville School DistrictElementary schools - 1 p.m.
Middle school - 1:20 p.m.
High school - 1:15 p.m.

All of the school districts in Harrison County will follow their regular schedules today.

Several school districts are also cancelling after-school events due to the severe weather.

We’ll update this list as more dismissals are announced.

