Some schools closing early ahead of severe weather

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Some schools are closing early in South Mississippi ahead of Monday’s severe weather.

Damaging thunderstorms are likely, as the system moves across the region today.

SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOLS Hancock School District Elementary schools - 11:30 a.m.

Middle and High - 12:30 p.m. Pearl River County District Elementary schools - 1:15 p.m.

Middle and High schools - 2 p.m. Picayune School District Career and Technical Center - 1 p.m.

Elementary schools -

Roseland Park 1:35 p.m.

Westside 1:40 p.m.

Nicholson 1:40 p.m.

Southside 1:50 p.m.

High and Junior High schools - 2:10 p.m. Poplarville School District Elementary schools - 1 p.m.

Middle school - 1:20 p.m.

High school - 1:15 p.m.

All of the school districts in Harrison County will follow their regular schedules today.

Several school districts are also cancelling after-school events due to the severe weather.

We’ll update this list as more dismissals are announced.

