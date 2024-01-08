Some schools closing early ahead of severe weather
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Some schools are closing early in South Mississippi ahead of Monday’s severe weather.
Damaging thunderstorms are likely, as the system moves across the region today.
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|SCHOOLS
|Hancock School District
|Elementary schools - 11:30 a.m.
Middle and High - 12:30 p.m.
|Pearl River County District
|Elementary schools - 1:15 p.m.
Middle and High schools - 2 p.m.
|Picayune School District
|Career and Technical Center - 1 p.m.
Elementary schools -
Roseland Park 1:35 p.m.
Westside 1:40 p.m.
Nicholson 1:40 p.m.
Southside 1:50 p.m.
High and Junior High schools - 2:10 p.m.
|Poplarville School District
|Elementary schools - 1 p.m.
Middle school - 1:20 p.m.
High school - 1:15 p.m.
All of the school districts in Harrison County will follow their regular schedules today.
Several school districts are also cancelling after-school events due to the severe weather.
We’ll update this list as more dismissals are announced.
