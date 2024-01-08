WLOX Careers
Planters Nutmobile stops in Biloxi

Peanutters, the college graduates who operate the vehicle, get to choose which cities they visit throughout the year.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It got nutty at the Biloxi Lighthouse Sunday afternoon when the Planters Nutmobile debuted on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The nutmobile is operated by three recent college graduates who travel the country from June until May.

The Peanutters, as they’re called, choose which cities they want to visit at throughout the year.

Peanutters, the college graduates who operate the vehicle, get to choose which cities they...
Peanutters, the college graduates who operate the vehicle, get to choose which cities they visit throughout the year.(WLOX)

They say their job is a great opportunity for recent graduates undecided about future plans

“You’re hired by Planters to drive across the country for a whole year in our lovely 26-foot long peanut. Her name is Marshell. And you basically travel across the whole United States doing media interviews, such as this, planning events, and spreading smiles to all who come across the Nutmobile.”

The Nutmobile stops in New Orleans on Monday, and will then head to Texas.

