Man charged in Latimer shooting

JACKSON COUNT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ricky Dale Reed, 44, in connection to a shooting in the Latimer community in November of 2023.

He was arrested Sunday night, after Ocean Springs police stopped his car on Highway 90.

Reed is the sixth person facing charges, after deputies say suspects fired into an occupied vehicle.

According to a press, a 13-year-old is also facing charges connected to the crime. That teen’s identity has not been released.

Ocean Springs police arrested Ricky Reed for hindering prosecution into a November 2023 shooting in Jackson County. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO))

The sheriff’s department said Reed is charged with hindering prosecution and for possessing a controlled substance.

Reed’s home in Vancleave is where investigators arrested the Tanisha Chaisson on January 1.

His bond is set at $10,000 on the hindering prosecution charge and $25,000 for the possession charge.

