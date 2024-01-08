WLOX Careers
Coast Transit Authority routes ending early due to inclement weather

Coast Transit Authority apologizes in advance for any inconvenience and keeps safety a priority for everyone.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to forecasted inclement weather on Monday, Jan. 8, Coast Transit Authority announced they will be ending several bus routes early.

The route closures will be as follows:

  • Casino Hopper - Route Two will end at 7:33 p.m. and 7:53 p.m. at the Biloxi Transit Center.
  • Beachcomber - Route One will end at 7:38 p.m. at the Gulfport and Biloxi Transit Centers.
  • Gulfport-Biloxi Pass Road - Route 34 will end at 7:34 p.m. at the Biloxi and Gulfport Transit Centers and Edgewater Mall.

Coast Transit Authority apologizes in advance for any inconvenience and keeps safety a priority for everyone. Normal bus service is expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 9, seeing that all roadways are passable.

For additional information call 228-896-8080 or visit www.coasttransit.com

