Chilly tonight. Stormy and windy Monday.

It was pretty nice this weekend! Some clouds will linger tonight, and it will be chilly with lows in the mid 40s. The wind will pick up a little more from the east by early Monday morning.

A strong low pressure system with a warm front will bring scattered showers and storms into South Mississippi Monday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will be possible within these storms, and there’s a chance for a few strong to severe storms. Gusty winds, a brief tornado, and flooding will be possible. Outside of these storms, it’s going to be windy. Gusts from the south and southeast up to 50-60 MPH will be possible during the afternoon and later that night! You’ll need to secure loose items around your home on Monday, and travel may become difficult. With winds from the south and southeast, coastal flooding will be possible. One to three feet of coastal flooding will be possible in Harrison and Jackson Counties. Coastal flooding of two to four feet is possible in Hancock County.

Another round of showers and storms along a cold front will move in very late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This round will have a slightly higher chance of producing severe weather. Once again, we could also see some heavy rain. Most of the rain will exit by Tuesday morning shortly after the sunrise. Most places will accumulate two to four inches of rain, but locally higher amounts will be possible. Due to the threat of severe weather and heavy rain, we have issued an Alert Day for Monday and Tuesday morning. It’s important to stay weather aware!

It will stay windy on Tuesday, but winds will shift out of the west. It’s also going to be much cooler on Tuesday with highs only in the mid 50s. We’ll see more sunshine by Wednesday, and the wind will be calmer. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

