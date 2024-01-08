Alert Day Monday’s Forecast

This morning brings cool conditions with only a few hit-or-miss showers. However, heading into this afternoon brings the beginning of an 18-hour period of rainy, windy, and probably stormy weather. The beginning will be today between noon and 6PM with increasingly rainy, windy, and probably stormy conditions Warnings will be possible during this timeframe. Then, the middle of the 18-hour period will be this evening and tonight between 6PM and midnight. The weather will likely stay windy during this timeframe along with periods of rain t-storms. Warnings, including flood warnings, severe t-storm warnings, and tornado warnings will probably be most likely to occur during this timeframe. Then, the ending timeframe of the 18-hour period will be from midnight to around 6AM Tuesday. During this timeframe, it will still be rainy and stormy with probably some warnings at first but then things gradually quiet down by daybreak Tuesday. All rain and storms should come to an end during the 6AM to Noon Tuesday timeframe even though it’ll still be windy for tomorrow.

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.