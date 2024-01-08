Alert Day Monday: Damaging thunderstorms likely

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A powerful weather system will move into our region on Monday. This will make for windy conditions, regardless of thunderstorms.

Plus, residents of Coastal Mississippi should be prepared for an extended period of stormy weather as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through the region later today and into tonight. The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is anticipating two rounds of storms, bringing with them the potential for flooding rain, high winds, tornadoes, and large hail.

TIMING

The beginning will be today between noon and 6PM with increasingly rainy, windy, and probably stormy conditions. Warnings will be possible during this timeframe.

Then, the middle of the 18-hour period will be this evening and tonight between 6PM and midnight. The weather will likely stay windy during this timeframe along with periods of rain t-storms. Warnings, including flood warnings, severe t-storm warnings, and tornado warnings will probably be most likely to occur during this timeframe.

Then, the ending timeframe of the 18-hour period will be from midnight to around 6AM Tuesday. During this timeframe, it will still be rainy and stormy with probably some warnings at first but then things gradually quiet down by daybreak Tuesday.

All rain and storms should come to an end during the 6AM to Noon Tuesday timeframe even though it’ll still be windy for tomorrow.

HAZARDS

Regardless of thunderstorms, it will be windy all Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. There is a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning in effect. Over the coastal waters, there are Gale and Storm Warnings in effect.

The strong wind will push the saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico toward the shoreline of Mississippi. This may cause significant coastal flooding along the immediate shoreline of Hancock County. Meanwhile, minor coastal flooding is possible in Harrison and Jackson Counties. High tide is this evening between 6pm and 9pm.

In regards to thunderstorms: flooding rain, high wind, tornado, and large hail are all on the table between Monday PM & Tuesday AM in Coastal Mississippi. Flooding rain will be the greatest concern. But, we also need to pay attention to the potential for damaging gusts & tornadoes.

“By the way, because it will already be windy, regardless of thunderstorms, if we see a severe thunderstorm kick out its usual gust of 50-60 mph, it may be even worse than usual,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Monday morning. “This means these thunderstorms could possibly produce gusts closer to 70 mph. Plus, strong tornadoes of EF2 or higher will also be possible in or near South MS. Hopefully we are spared.”

STAY SAFE AND STAY INFORMED

Stay informed: ensure you have a reliable way to receive weather alerts.

Be prepared to be notified, especially if you plan to be asleep during the stormy night. Secure outdoor items: due to the anticipated high winds, secure any loose outdoor items that could be thrown and tossed about.

Seek shelter: if warnings are issued, take them seriously and seek shelter in a sturdy building, preferably in an interior room on the lowest floor.

WEATHER GRAPHICS WITH INFO & DETAILS

Plenty of active weather to keep track of on Monday & Monday Night (WLOX)

3 Day Forecast (WLOX)

Alert Day Timeline shows the 12 to 18 hour window of bad weather expected on the MS Coast. (WLOX)

Tracking risks for multiple hazards in South MS. Most likely hazard is flooding rain. But, the probability is also high for damaging t-storm gusts & tornadoes. (WLOX)

Very heavy rain amounts around 3" or more will be possible in and near South MS Monday & Monday night. (WLOX)

Level 3 out of 4 risk of flooding rain in South MS on Monday & Monday Night. A higher level means a higher probability of flooding rain actually occurring. (WLOX)

Level 3 out of 5 risk of damaging t-storms in South MS on Monday & Monday Night. A higher level means a higher probability of damaging t-storms actually occurring. (WLOX)

A snapshot of around 9:30 PM Monday in South MS shows wind gusts of around 50 mph. This is regardless of t-storms. If there are t-storms on top of this, then the wind gust from the t-storm would be added to the 50 mph! (WLOX)

Getting gustier into Monday night (WLOX)

