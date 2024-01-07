WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church celebrates Epiphany and start of Mardi Gras 2024

In between Sunday services, members of St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church indulged in a...
In between Sunday services, members of St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church indulged in a bountiful selection of king cakes to celebrate the start of Mardi Gras and Epiphany.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In between Sunday services, members of St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church indulged in a bountiful selection of king cakes to celebrate the start of Mardi Gras and Epiphany.

“Epiphany traditionally is the day when the three wise men arrived to where the baby Jesus was,” Gail Hendrickson, St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church member says. “Although, they say he wasn’t actually a baby, he was a child. It was a big deal that these guys came and realized who he was, and was going to tell everybody.”

St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Priest Patrick Sanders says they spent approximately three months creating the “We Three Kings” fest concept.

“We’ve never quite celebrated epiphany in this way and we really want to elevate that feast because it’s the day that the church celebrates the love of God radiating out into the whole the whole world,” Sanders says.

To help spread the message, the choir joined in on the celebration by putting a fun twist on classic Mardi Gras songs.

“Our choir is going to do Mardi Gras music and change the words to songs like “Audubon Zoo” and “Street Parade” to match the context in our church,” he says.

It’s truly a time for everyone to unwind and let loose before the season of Lent.

“So, we take these days, the Carnival season to indulge and get it all out of our system,” Hendrickson says. “I don’t know about most people, but by the time actual Mardi Gras gets here, I’m done; I’ve had enough.”

But in the meantime, many members say they will keep enjoying the plenary indulgence for as long as they can.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Dickens, 60
Officials seeking assistance in locating missing Lucedale woman
Outside Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, fellow law enforcement officers back Deputy Malone...
Law enforcement, local community pay tribute to fallen Deputy Malone
Malone had been in law enforcement for over two decades.
Perry County law enforcement remembers fallen George County deputy
Wreath set up for Deputy Malone.
Funeral arrangements set for George Co. deputy killed in line of duty
Ricky Powell was shot and killed by law enforcement agents on Highway 98 near Beaumont in...
Suspect who killed George Co. deputy, spurred chase through 3 counties identified

Latest News

Dave Elliott met with state lawmakers in Jackson this week to discuss their goals for the new...
State lawmakers discuss goals for the new year
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined WLOX News This Week to discuss Mississippi's 2024...
Part Two: Governor Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi's 2024 outlook
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined WLOX News This Week to discuss Mississippi's 2024...
Part One: Governor Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi's 2024 outlook
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves greets a supporter at a election night party in...
Governor Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi’s outlook for the new year