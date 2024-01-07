Saints smash Falcons, 48-17, finish regular season 9-8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints finished the regular season with a winning record (9-8) for the first time since 2021 after crushing the Falcons, 48-17, Sunday (Jan. 7) at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans outscored Atlanta 31-0 in the second half.

The Saints will not know their playoff fate until late this afternoon. To clinch a wild-card berth, the Saints need Green Bay to lose or tie against Chicago and Seattle to lose or tie at Arizona.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 9-0 victory over Carolina.

Chris Olave produced the possible “catch of the year” for the Saints in the third quarter. Derek Carr went up top to Olave, who, after a few bobbles, pulled in a 26-yard touchdown reception. That connection gave the Saints a 24-17 third-quarter lead.

Carr finished the afternoon with four touchdown passes. Rashid Shaheed caught the third TD with a 39-yard score.

Carr completed 22 of 28 passes for 264 yards and four TDs.

The Falcons drew first blood with a Desmond Ridder-to-Jonnu Smith 15-yard TD. But the Saints responded on the next possession, as Carr connected with A.T. Perry on an 18-yard TD that knotted things at 7-7. Perry produced two touchdown receptions on the day.

A few plays later, Atlanta responded. Ridder connected with Bijan Robinson on a wheel route. Alontae Taylor’s mistake contributed to the Falcons’ 71-yard touchdown. Taylor would get benched after the score.

The Saints again answered quickly. Kendre Miller found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career. His 3-yard touchdown tied the game, 14-14. It was 17-17 at halftime.

