Moss Point celebrates first annual King’s Parade, fresh start in 2024

In 2023, the city of Moss Point was unfortunately no stranger to tragedy. However, in 2024, Mayor Bill Knight said it’s a fresh start.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - In 2023, the city of Moss Point was unfortunately no stranger to tragedy. However, in 2024, Mayor Bill Knight said it’s a fresh start.

“I’m glad to be in the position at the time,” said Knight. “It really is about leadership and we gotta be able to do more than one thing at a time. Even though we really hate that we had the tornado, of course, even though we had that, we still gotta do things for our community.”

The King’s Parade is new for the city, but Knight said he’s wanted to bring back the Mardi Gras atmosphere to Moss Point ever since he was elected in 2021.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had one,” he said. “If every other city is doing it, why shouldn’t we do it? So, I want our people to have the same thing other cities have.”

LIST: 2024 Mardi Gras parades, events schedule

Enter Moss Point Main Street Association, who happily agreed to sponsor the event.

“We’re an authentic, joyous community, celebrating family and community,” said Wright. “I think that’s evidenced by the big turnout we have today.”

Wright said this parade is a gift to the Moss Point community. A new tradition that will just get bigger and better with each coming year.

“We wanted to be the first in the lineup on the day of Epiphany,” said Wright. “So, in the future, you may see 12th night celebrations before, but for now, this is our big day.”

