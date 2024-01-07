Governor Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi’s outlook for the new year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As Tate Reeves enters his second term as Governor of Mississippi, he goes into the new year optimistic about what he plans to do to lead the state of Mississippi.

Entering his second term, Reeves says he has a different mindset than when he was elected Governor in 2019.

“You know, I think I probably do have a slightly different mindset because I had spent eight years as Lieutenant Governor,” Reeves said. “When you’re Lieutenant Governor, literally the entire world from a work standpoint revolves around legislation and what happens in the Mississippi Capitol.”

“Being Governor is so much more than that, so it’s a very important piece of the overall process dealing with the legislature and dealing with the legislation that comes out, but it’s a small piece of the overall job of being Governor.”

The theme of Governor Reeves’ second inauguration was “Mississippi’s Time,” a call-back to a frequent refrain throughout his reelection campaign: “Mississippi has momentum, and this is Mississippi’s Time.”

“I will tell you the theme of the inauguration is going to be exactly that,” Reeves said. “I really do believe that it is Mississippi’s time. We’re beginning to see a lot of progress in a lot of areas that haven’t seen much progress in the state for many, many years.”

In terms of Mississippi’s financial standpoint, Reeves says that Mississippi is in the best state it’s been in for a while.

“You talk about the financial situations that we’re in, we’re in the best financial shape we’ve ever been in, and we’re in the best fiscal shape we’ve ever been in,” Reeves said. “That fact allows us, hopefully, to make some progress on some initiatives that I think are really important to the future of our state.”

As Reeves goes into his inauguration on Tuesday, Jan. 9, he believes that Mississippi can progress tremendously over the next four years.

“This is an opportunity for our state to take a huge step forward,” Reeves said.

Tickets for the traditional Inaugural Ball will be available and can be secured on the Inaugural website at www.MississippisTime.com.

