WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

Man dies after platform fistfight pushes him in front of subway train

A man has been charged after a fight on a train platform in Philadelphia led to another man's death. (SOURCE: WPVI)
By TMX staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (TMX) -- Police in Philadelphia are seeking witnesses after a man was pushed in front of an oncoming subway train and died following a fistfight on the platform Thursday.

A shocking video shared on social media shows the fight that led to the man’s death at the 34th Street SEPTA station in University City at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim can be seen pinning another man to a column next to the track, holding his hand up as if threatening to hit him, but the words they exchange are unclear. The pinned man then launches two punches at the victim, sending him tumbling backwards onto the track just as a train is pulling into the station.

The train strikes the man almost immediately as screams can be heard throughout the station.

Responding officers ask if anyone saw what led to the deadly fall, and a woman, possibly the one filming, says, “I did.”

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police apprehended the other man at 40th Street station a few blocks away.

SEPTA rerouted subway service to shuttle buses between 40th Street and 30th Street stations four about two hours.

“We don’t know exactly what took place prior to that to initiate this, but it’s being investigated at this point,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi told NBC10.

Along with reviewing surveillance videos, police are asking any additional witnesses to come forward.

Most Read

Elizabeth Dickens, 60
Officials seeking assistance in locating missing Lucedale woman
Outside Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, fellow law enforcement officers back Deputy Malone...
Law enforcement, local community pay tribute to fallen Deputy Malone
Malone had been in law enforcement for over two decades.
Perry County law enforcement remembers fallen George County deputy
Wreath set up for Deputy Malone.
Funeral arrangements set for George Co. deputy killed in line of duty
Ricky Powell was shot and killed by law enforcement agents on Highway 98 near Beaumont in...
Suspect who killed George Co. deputy, spurred chase through 3 counties identified

Latest News

Dave Elliott met with state lawmakers in Jackson this week to discuss their goals for the new...
State lawmakers discuss goals for the new year
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined WLOX News This Week to discuss Mississippi's 2024...
Part Two: Governor Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi's 2024 outlook
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined WLOX News This Week to discuss Mississippi's 2024...
Part One: Governor Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi's 2024 outlook
A man has been charged after a fight on a train platform in Philadelphia led to another man's...
Fight between two men leads to one being killed by train, police say