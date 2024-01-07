George County sheriff, Beaumont mayor share memories of fallen deputy Jeremy Malone

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday was supposed to be a regular day of work for late George County deputy Jeremy Malone.

“(He) told me what his plans were to get out and patrol and do some traffic work,” George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon said.

It be would the day his duty came to an end.

Malone was shot and killed at the Dollar General on U.S. 98 in Lucedale, while performing a traffic stop.

The suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Purvis resident Rickey Powell, was shot and killed by law enforcement after a lengthy chase across George, Greene and Perry counties.

“Disbelief, upset, of course, hurt, gotta be a little anger in there with that,” said Mixon.

The laughs, smiles and jokes are all now memories of a life cut short.

Mitchell said Malone was larger than life, and that his family and career were his world.

“He was so proud of his wife getting her new job, and he bragged on his girls all the time,” said Mixon. “The thing that he loved next to his family was law enforcement.”

Beaumont Mayor Scotty Dailey graduated alongside Malone in Perry Central High School’s Class of 1998, getting an early look at the man Malone would later become.

“If we played cops and robbers out on the playground, then we knew Jeremy was gonna be the cop because that was his whole life ambition, to be an officer,” Dailey said.

Both Mixon and Dailey said as the days go by, they’re prepared to be there for Malone’s family.

“We have someone designated to work with her through anything that she needs from us,” said Mixon.

Said Dailey: “I can’t tell an individual, ’I know what you’re going through,’ but one thing I can say is I sympathize and that I touch and agree with you as you’re going through what you’re going through.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation continues to look into exactly what led up to Malone’s death.

Arrangements have been finalized.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at Agricola Baptist Church in Lucedale.

A funeral service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. at the same church.

A procession will then escort Malone to his final resting place at Tanner’s Cemetery in Harlston.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.