First Alert: Soaking rain and gusty winds expected Monday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The weather this weekend has been lovely, but the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is watching out for our next storm system on Monday. Showers and storms are likely Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Not only is there a risk for a few strong to severe storms, but heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding. Winds are also going to strengthen during the day on Monday outside of these showers and storms.

SPC Outlook for Monday, January 8th (WLOX)

A low pressure system is expected to send a warm front northward from the Gulf of Mexico Monday afternoon and evening. Along this warm front, widespread showers and storms are expected. Warmer, humid air will move over South Mississippi that night as the warm front lifts farther north. This will help fuel more showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front. These storms could also be strong to severe with gusty winds, a few tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. There is a chance for large hail, too.

Model rainfall for 3 PM Monday afternoon (WLOX)

Model rainfall for 10 PM Monday night (WLOX)

Model rainfall for 4 AM Tuesday morning (WLOX)

Model rainfall for 6 AM Tuesday morning (WLOX)

Most of the rain will exit shortly after the sunrise on Tuesday morning. Once it is all said and done, many places will have accumulated two to three inches of rainfall. Locally higher amounts of three to five inches can’t be ruled out.

Forecast rainfall through Thursday, January 11th (wlox)

In addition to these strong storms and heavy rain, we expect powerful winds through the day on Monday. Gusts from the south and southeast could reach as high as 50 MPH! A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts South Mississippi beginning Monday afternoon and lasting through early Tuesday morning. Loose items around your home like decorations and trashcans need to be secured. Travel along east/west roads may become difficult, too. It will also become very windy over marine areas, and a Gale Watch has been issued beginning Sunday night.

Wind Alerts for South Mississippi Sunday night through Tuesday morning (WLOX)

