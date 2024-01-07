WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

Firefighter on snowplowing route notices house fire, rescues 4 people and 3 dogs

A firefighter just happened to be plowing a route when he noticed a house fire on Haviland...
A firefighter just happened to be plowing a route when he noticed a house fire on Haviland Drive in Trumbull during the early morning hours of Jan. 7.(Long Hill Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A firefighter who was plowing the snowy streets of Trumbull, Connecticut, jumped into action to rescue four people and three dogs when he happened upon a house fire.

WFSB reports Shaun Bogen’s quick actions were credited with saving the lives of the victims.

The Long Hill Fire Department said the house fire on Haviland Drive began just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

While he was on the plowing route, Bogen discovered a house with a fire in the garage, according to the fire department. Bogen radioed into his base to alert them of the fire and called 911.

Bogen then sprung into action, waking up the four sleeping residents and their three dogs and making sure everyone was outside before the fire department arrived.

A total of 26 firefighters responded to the fire, and the first unit to arrive found the fire most heavy in the garage and extending into the home.

The firefighters brought the fire under control in less than one hour.

Officials said there did not appear to be any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Dickens, 60
Officials seeking assistance in locating missing Lucedale woman
Outside Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, fellow law enforcement officers back Deputy Malone...
Law enforcement, local community pay tribute to fallen Deputy Malone
Wreath set up for Deputy Malone.
Funeral arrangements set for George Co. deputy killed in line of duty
Malone had been in law enforcement for over two decades.
Perry County law enforcement remembers fallen George County deputy
Flooding Risk
First Alert: Soaking rain and gusty winds expected Monday

Latest News

Dave Elliott met with state lawmakers in Jackson this week to discuss their goals for the new...
State lawmakers discuss goals for the new year
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined WLOX News This Week to discuss Mississippi's 2024...
Part Two: Governor Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi's 2024 outlook
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined WLOX News This Week to discuss Mississippi's 2024...
Part One: Governor Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi's 2024 outlook
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
A pedestrian walks along a snow-covered sidewalk, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Providence, R.I. A...
Winter storms dump snow on both US coasts as icy roads make for hazardous travel