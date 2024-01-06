Saints, Falcons head into regular-season finale with heavy playoff, divisional implications

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - After controlling their own destiny for more than half of the season, the New Orleans Saints (8-8) head into the final week of the regular season needing a win against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Carolina Panthers to clinch the NFC South crown.

However, if both the Saints and Buccaneers win on Sunday, New Orleans could still clinch a playoff birth if the Packers fall to the Bears and the Seahawks lose to the Cardinals. Atlanta would clinch the top spot in the division with a win and a Buccaneers loss to the Panthers.

Even with heavy divisional and playoff implications, Pro Bowl WR/KR Rashid Shaheed knows that the Saints’ main focus is taking care of their own business.

“That’s the mindset going in is just win and not let anything come in front of that,” Shaheed said.

In the most important game of the season, the Saints could be without one of their best weapons in RB Alvin Kamara, who missed the full week of practice due to an ankle injury and is listed as a game-time decision for Sunday.

While QB Derek Carr is hopeful his star running back will play, he knows they have a great secondary option with RB Jamaal Williams.

“One of the things that he says is, you know, I’ll run through somebody’s face for y’all like this, not for me, Carr said. “And that was so powerful of a statement, you know, so selfless. And when he got in the game, that’s exactly what he did.”

“And so you say something like that, when you break the team down, then you go prove it to your teammates, and he’s not pointing at himself,” Carr said. “He’s not, man, he’s hugging his brothers. He’s excited. Like, because everyone’s jumping, you know, like, he got the team going. So it was really cool to see that come to fruition for sure.”

The Saints and the Falcons will battle for a potential division championship at noon on Sunday, Jan. 7 from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

