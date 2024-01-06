WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire

Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.
Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.

WHSV reports the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said a man, 28, and four children ages ranging from one to five years old died in the fire.

One woman was transported to the trauma center in Winchester.

The call came in at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning for a house fire on Woods Edge Road in Mathias, West Virginia.

The Mathias Volunteer Fire Department said when crews arrived to the house Saturday morning, it was fully engulfed in flames.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure. They said no smoke alarms were found among the debris.

The victims’ bodies are being transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiners Office for autopsies and positive identification.

Copyright 2024 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Powell was shot and killed by law enforcement agents on Highway 98 near Beaumont in...
Suspect who killed George Co. deputy, spurred chase through 3 counties identified
Law enforcement across the state rallied support for the Malone family and the George County...
South Mississippi mourning death of George County deputy
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly raping and killing an elderly woman
Sianna Nguyen, 19
D’Iberville teen arrested, charged for making terroristic threats towards high school
Ocean Spring is looking to crackdown on homeless tents that are beginning to pop up on private...
Ocean Springs cracking down on homeless tents located on private properties

Latest News

(Source: CNN, KPTV, KATU, X, Getty Images)
Part of Alaska Airlines plane blows out, forcing emergency landing
Andy Brown, a highway equipment operator for the Brattleboro, Vt., Public Works Department,...
Residents across eastern U.S. and New England hunker down as snow, ice, freezing rain approaches
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after a plane suffers a blowout midair
Wreath set up for Deputy Malone.
Funeral arrangements set for George Co. deputy killed in line of duty