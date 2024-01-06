WLOX Careers
Officials seeking assistance in locating missing Lucedale woman

Elizabeth Dickens, 60
Elizabeth Dickens, 60(Lucedale Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Lucedale Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-year-old Elizabeth Dickens.

According to officials, Dickens was last seen on December 29, 2023 at Sunrise Apartments in Lucedale. She measures 5′6″, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair.

It is also noted that Dickens could be traveling in a gold Toyota VXL bearing a George County license plate.

Anyone with information on Dickens’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Lucedale PD at 601-947-3261.

