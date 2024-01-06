Ocean Springs cracking down on homeless tents located on private properties

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - City workers tearing down homeless tents is a sight that is upsetting many homeless people in Ocean Springs.

The city is removing tents from homeless communities popping up on private property. City officials confirm they are telling the homeless they must leave and giving them a deadline before breaking down the camps.

Dennise Shown is one of those living behind this shopping center on Highway 90.

“We moved down there because we figured it would be public property if we were behind private property. Nobody knows we’re behind here, we’re quiet, kept it clean,” said Shown. “But then they showed up saying we had to move two days ago, and I moved my stuff off of that property closer to the railroad tracks.

Shown says she was at the plasma center early in the morning and came back to officers removing her few belongings, and according to Shown, the encounter turned aggressive.

“I ran up asking them why they were taking my stuff, and the officer very aggressively told me to ‘shut the ‘F’ up’ and ‘get the ‘F’ out of Ocean Springs,’” said Shown.

She says it’s the first time she had an aggressive encounter in the three years she’s been homeless. Shown says she wishes people would acknowledge the homeless and help find a solution.

“Not all of us are bad. We have a bad reputation, but it shouldn’t be like that. I’ve got a big heart. People need to care more,” said Shown. “I had more homeless people check up on me more than anybody else.”

We asked Ocean Springs Police about what Shown told us about her encounter with the officers today. We’re told they will review the body cam video.

We reached out to the Mayor’s office and received a statement that said:

“Homelessness has greatly increased not only in Ocean Springs, but all along the Gulf Coast and the country. The city and police department work closely with many local nonprofit organizations and local churches to monitor the situation. When private property owners call law enforcement, OSPD gives them ample notice to gather their belongings and leave on their own before requiring them to evacuate from the premises. We are aware of the growing homeless population and will continue to monitor and strive to do what’s best for them but also the residents, businesses, and visitors of Ocean Springs.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.