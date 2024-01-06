Law enforcement, local community pay tribute to fallen Deputy Malone

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a massive procession lead the body of Deputy Jeremy Malone to the crime lab in Biloxi before escorting his body back to George County less than 24 hours after being killed in the line of duty.

Outside Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, fellow law enforcement officers back Deputy Malone with a sea of sirens, following closely behind.

“We couldn’t make it through this without our community,” explains Doug Adams, an investigator with George County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams describes Deputy Malone as a devoted team member, husband and father of three.

“Deputy Malone was an outstanding deputy — would do anything you asked him to do,” said Adams. “He was dedicated to law enforcement and was willing to come out and work just about any time you asked him to come work. Couldn’t ask for a better deputy.”

Former Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles reflects on when the two worked alongside each other many years ago.

“Me and him were dispatchers, we were wanting to be involved so much,” he said. “So I knew Jeremy had intentions in law enforcement.”

The Perry County native touched many lives, with his legacy even impacting Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter.

“I had a special connection to Jeremy,” Sheriff Ledbetter explains. “We were academy roommates. We attended the academy together 22 years ago in Harrison County. This hits home. This is tragic. This is sad. If I could describe him, he was friendly, he was dedicated to law enforcement, he was fun-loving, joking. He was always someone you could talk to.”

Another colleague former George County Sheriff Keith Havard remembers Deputy Malone for his acts of service year after year.

“He was involved in a Blue Line Toy Drive at the Sheriff’s Office, they put on a sponsored toy drive and fundraiser to help that program out this past year. He was good to the community. Good to the people around here.”

While officers across the state of Mississippi continue to lift up Deputy Malone’s family and friends, the investigation continues as many details remain unclear.

“The department is doing the best that they can do under the circumstances,” Adams adds. “This has been an extremely tragic event. This is the second tragic event that we’ve had in the past week with our EMS worker killed also.”

Eyewitness Billy Mitchell shared off camera that he jumped in his own truck after shots were fired before his eyes. According to Mitchell, he chased the gunman, following him for miles until law enforcement caught up to the vehicle.

The store manager of the Dollar General near the scene of the shooting also shared her experience off camera. She was checking out a customer when she heard three gunshots — that’s when she stepped out of the door to see the deputy, a regular customer, down. She immediately closed the doors, telling everyone to stay inside.

“We cannot thank the people of George County, the surrounding law enforcement agencies, the community [enough] for the outpouring help of assistance that they’ve given us in the last 24 hours,” said Adams. “Totally amazing.”

Deputy Malone marks the fifth law enforcement officer in the country shot and killed in the line of duty in one week.

