JSU murder suspect, who was later released, will be returning to Jones College football team

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For almost three months now, 19-year-old Jones College student Joshua Brown has had his life completely changed.

Brown was arrested October 19 last year in connection to the October 15 murder of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns on the campus of Jackson State University.

After a three week stint inside Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center, Brown was released November 10, shortly after WLBT reported alleged evidence that showed he was nowhere near the scene of the crime.

”It was three-and-a-half weeks of kids wondering, ‘Why?,’” said Jones College head football coach, Steve Buckley. “We knew Josh and we just knew that there was no way that could be a possibility.”

Following his release, Buckley says not only was Brown’s personal life completely altered, but his offer to play football at the University of Tennessee-Martin was taken away.

“That offer was given to him probably middle of the season, and, you know, everybody in the country knew what happened,” said Buckley. “I mean, it was a national story. So I’m very familiar with UT-Martin, I know their head coach and know them, and they just moved on, which I understand that, we all did.”

For the last two seasons, Brown has played defensive back for the Jones College Bobcats.

After coming off the bench for the majority of his 2022 season, Brown started all six games to begin the 2023 season before he was arrested.

“You know, when a kid gets charged with a crime of that magnitude, obviously, it sheds a negative light on our institution,” said Buckley.

Buckley says he consulted multiple staff members at the school, as well as Brown and his family, about submitting a request to extend his eligibility to continue playing football at Jones College.

He says the initial request they submitted to the National Junior College Athletic Association was denied.

“We felt like we should appeal it, and we did,” said Buckley.

Within two days, Buckley says the NJCAA approved the appeal request, which allows Brown to remain an eligible player with the Bobcats next season.

“I thought it was the right thing to do. I was glad to see the NJCAA look out for a kid and their well-being, which they did. So, it was great news for everybody,” said Buckley.

“If you look back on it, maybe it can be used in the future as an experience. That was eye opening, and there’s a life lesson in it somewhere,” said Buckley.

Ever since Brown, and the second suspect in the case, Jamison Kelly, were released from jail, there has still been no official statement from JSU.

Buckley claims after Brown was released, someone from JSU informed him that there would be an official statement released about the potential false arrest.

“We were told in the beginning, and I don’t mind saying this, we were told from higher ups that, if the deal was what we said it was, that there’d be a public apology from Jackson State, to Josh, and his family, and to our college,” said Buckley.

Nearly two months since Brown’s release, and Buckley says that it’s been nothing but radio silence from JSU.

“I’ve heard nothing. To my knowledge, Josh’s mom, their family, have heard nothing. Nor has our colleagues heard anything,” said Buckley.

According to Rachel James-Terry with JSU, the school is no longer apart of the investigation, as the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has fully taken it over.

WLBT did reach out to JSU for comment, or an official statement on the case, but did not receive a response before the time of this story.

