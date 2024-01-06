Funeral arrangements set for George Co. deputy killed in line of duty

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements are now in line for Jeremy Malone, a George County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

The arrangements are being handled by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale. Services for Malone will be as follows:

Visitation — 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Agricola Baptist Church on Thursday, January 11

Service — starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 12

Burial — will directly follow service at Tanners Cemetery in Harlston.

A GoFundMe campaign is now set up to help pay for funeral expenses. That campaigned was shared by Mississippi Department of Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Facebook.

The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District (SMPDD) has an account accepting donations for fallen officers. Those wishing to make a monetary donation to the family may mail or hand deliver donations to their office at 10441 Corporate Drive, Suite 1, Gulfport, MS 39503. Checks are to be made payable to Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, and designate the Fallen Officer Fund in the memo line of the check.

All Community Bank locations are also accepting donations. Just ask for the “Southern Mississippi Planning Fallen Officer Fund.”

Donations may be made online by visiting www.smpdd.com and clicking on the Fallen Officer Fund “Donate” button to donate via PayPal, credit card or debit card to the Fallen Officer Fund. All donations to the fund are tax deductible.

