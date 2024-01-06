D’Iberville teen arrested, charged for making terroristic threats towards high school

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Siana Hue Nguyen, 19, is in custody after officials say she directed terroristic threats toward D’Iberville High School.

According to a press release, the D’Iberville Police Department first received word of Nguyen’s threats when they received a tip from the FBI on January 5 regarding a Snapchat post made by Nguyen. In the post, Nguyen allegedly made a threat to “shoot up the school.”

Detectives immediately began investigating, eventually verifying Nguyen as the one who made the post.

In cooperation with school officials, Nguyen was located on campus and it was verified she was unarmed and not a threat. After being taken to D’Iberville PD for an interview, she was charged with one count of making terroristic threats.

She was later booked at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where she is held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

