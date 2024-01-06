Cool and dry today. Storms likely by Monday.

It’s chilly this morning, and we won’t warm up too much today. Highs will be in the upper 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a little breezy, but not nearly as windy as Friday. We’ll cool down into the upper 30s and low 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another nice day with highs in the low 60s. We’ll see another mix of sun and clouds. While the weekend will stay dry, widespread showers and storms are likely on Monday and Monday night. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and there is a chance for a few strong to severe storms. Our main concerns are gusty winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Showers and storms will linger overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, it will be cooler and drier. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be dry and cool with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll see more sunshine at that point.

