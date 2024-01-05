Suspect who killed George Co. deputy, spurred chase through 3 counties identified

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect who shot and killed a deputy in George County and led law enforcement on a pursuit into Perry County on Thursday has now been identified.

According to a press release from GCSO, the incident took place during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 98 and Brushy Creek Road in Rocky Creek, George County.

During the traffic stop, authorities said Deputy Jeremy Malone was shot and killed while approaching the vehicle. The suspect, now identified as 43-year-old Purvis man Rickey Powell, then fled the scene.

Multiple agencies were notified of the incident as Powell proceeded to lead law enforcement officers on a chase from George County, through Greene County and into Perry County.

Authorities said the pursuit came to an end after Powell was shot and killed on Highway 98 near Beaumont.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate. We will update this story as we learn more information.

Devastating news out of George County tonight. Deputy Jeremy Malone shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop at Dollar General on Hwy 98 Brushy Creek Rd. The suspect who shot Malone led law enforcement and agencies on a vehicle pursuit out of George County. pic.twitter.com/qyixdzSRqt — StephaniePoole (@StephPNews) January 5, 2024

Sheriff Mitchell Mixon asked the public to keep Deputy Malone’s loved ones, fellow law enforcement and the community in its thoughts and prayers.

