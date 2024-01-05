South Mississippi mourning death of George County deputy

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcement officers and first responders joined a procession that ran from George County to Biloxi Friday morning.

They escorted the body of George County Deputy Jeremy Malone of Lucedale to the state Crime Lab, after he was killed in the line of duty Thursday night. He was 44 years old.

The lights of the ambulance carrying Deputy Malone flashed, but no sound of alarms or sirens were heard on the highways and avenues.

Supporters silently stood on the roadside and held their hands over their heart as dozens of patrol vehicles passed by.

His death is the second tragedy that has struck the tight-knit George County community in less than a week; an EMT medic was killed on December 31 while working an accident.

Officials in charge of informing the public are now having to shoulder the burden of grieving the death of their fellow LEO.

“The department is doing the best that they can do under the circumstances. This has been an extremely tragic event,” Investigator Doug Adams said.

When asked about the show of support from law enforcement from across the state, Adams said it’s about brotherhood.

“We’ve had calls and officers from all over South Mississippi. And that’s what happens... you go help your brother.”

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says the bond that brings the law enforcement community together during tragedies was on display Friday morning.

“There is a unique bond among law enforcement officers... brotherhood of law enforcement. But during tragic times like this, you really see it. It’s unique and it’s hard to describe,” Sheriff Ledbetter said.

He also says he knew Deputy Malone personally.

“We were academy roommates. We were in the academy together 22 years ago in Harrison County, so this hits home,” Ledbetter said. “How I can describe him? He was friendly, he was dedicated to the profession of law enforcement, he was fun loving, joking and always someone you could talk to and someone that loved law enforcement...no matter who you were. He knew he had that special tie to his law enforcement family.”

Former George County Sheriff Keith Havard said Deputy Malone served George County well.

“Very dedicated guy. He’s always been there and committed to his job, and always dependable,” Havard said.

He also said Malone had a full life outside of the department. He was married to his wife, Hilary, for 13 years, and is the father of three young daughters.

Supporting the Malone family is now the priority.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family, his wife and kids. That’s the first thought. And of course, the law enforcement family in general,” Havard said.

Sheriff Ledbetter agrees.

“I’d like to ask for the community for their prayers, support, for strength for the family... the Malone family. For his wife and children.” Ledbetter said.

A GoFundMe campaign is now set up to help pay for funeral expenses. That campaigned was shared by Mississippi Department of Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Facebook.

Current Sheriff Mitchell Mixon was sworn into office this week. He was not available Friday for comment as his department continues to grieve.

“Just be there for him. He’s doing a great job. Sheriff Mixon, of course, walked into this. And having to deal with this... that’s heartbreaking in itself. We’re just there for his support and helping in the department,” Havard said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working the case, and details into the deadly shooting are limited at this time.

