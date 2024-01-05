WLOX Careers
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly shooting an elderly woman to death, setting body on fire

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Scott County man has been captured nearly a week after he was accused of killing an elderly woman and setting her body on fire in Forest.

Sammy Patrick was arrested Friday before 11 a.m. at a gas station in Byram. He’s accused of capital murder.

The crime took place around 2 p.m. Saturday on Old Jackson Road.

Patrick is said to have broken into a Scott County home before shooting, killing, and lighting 73-year-old Dee Eady on fire.

Authorities reported Eady had been sexually assaulted, too. However, Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said they’re waiting on the autopsy report before they confirm that as fact.

Eady’s family found their loved one’s body inside the home after they got a cell phone alert from the victim’s security system.

Law enforcement has yet to determine why Eady’s life was taken.

“There was no direct connection that we know of. Miss Eady was a widow and lived there by herself. [Patrick’s] home is not far from where she lived,” Sheriff Lee explained. “There may have been, if any, some interaction, but there would not be a direct link such as him working for her or knowing her in a in a personal situation.”

Sammy Patrick is in custody!!

Posted by Scott County S.O. on Friday, January 5, 2024

