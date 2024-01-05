WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs to repair brick crosswalks

The city is replacing some of the damaged brick crosswalks in the downtown area with stamped concrete.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs will begin replacing worn and damaged brick crosswalks in the downtown area on Monday, January 8.

City officials said the decorative bricks the were put in place years ago are becoming a safety hazard to pedestrians; some of the bricks are chipped, loose, or even missing.

Project manager Sarah Harris says the city will replace the crosswalks with stamped concrete.

"The importance of this project is to make pedestrian traffic crossing the main streets in downtown Ocean Springs safer. Also, it's to help with our elderly community at the Villa Marie in Santa Maria to cross the street safely. It will be better for the wheelchairs; it will be a lot smoother. Then the existing bricks that has shifted overtime... so we're excited is going to help our downtown area be safer."

The first crosswalk to be repaired is at Martin Luther King Junior Avenue and Government Street.

