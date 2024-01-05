Mississippi Association of Educators pushes for legislation that improves schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Association of Educators has been pushing their new initiative “Raise Mississippi” for months in hopes of catching lawmakers’ attention.

Thursday, they met outside the State Capitol to make sure their area of expertise is covered during this legislative session.

“Yes, we have been making some strides. But, at the same time, we see that the element that’s really needed is the quality of education has to improve,” local businessman and supporter of MAE Leroy Walker said.

Their first area of concern is increased access to classroom resources.

“I remember in school, we were provided with books to bring home to better understand the curriculum. Now as a parent, I see my children’s teachers are tasked with having to print out worksheets so children can complete their assignments, not knowing if they have the necessary guidance at home to master those skills such as math and reading, which now determines their success in elementary and high school,” mother Catherine Robinson said.

Despite strides last session to pass the state’s largest teacher pay raise, they want to see that happen once again.

“Mississippi touts that our teachers received the highest pay increases ever in the history of the state. But Mississippi does not say that teachers are having to work a second job to make ends meet,” AFL-CIO Central Mississippi Labor Council president Chris Gray said.

“All across the country, we have teachers leaving the classroom in droves, and Mississippi is not immune to that problem,” president of MAE and current Jackson Public School teacher George Stewart said. “One reason why teachers leave the profession is because they don’t feel supported. They don’t feel supported financially. They don’t feel they’ve been given the tools, the equipment, or the resources needed to effectively educate the next generation of leaders. If our educators are not being supported, then our students are not being supported.”

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle stood in support of the notion that further legislation needs to be passed.

“Our K-12 schools saw an increase in funding of about $100 million last legislative session. But our K-12 schools are still underfunded by a total of $3 billion since 2008. Our schools, our students, they need and deserve full funding,” Mississippi Senator Derrick Simmons said.

