Friday’s Forecast

We’re waking up to another cold morning in the 30s and 40s. Temps will make it all the way to the 60s this afternoon. Enjoy the nice sunny and dry conditions this morning, But, as you plan the rest of your day this Friday, be prepared for some active weather arriving especially between 3 PM and 10 PM. Thanks to a Gulf Coast low pressure system moving through our region, it’s going to become windy during that timeframe with gusts around 30 mph or higher. And showers will likely arrive during that timeframe as well, lasting through the evening. There will be a chance for thunderstorms. Remember, any thunderstorm can produce downpours and lightning. But, there’s a low risk that some of these thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce hazards including damaging gusts of flooding, 50-60 mph gusts, and a brief/weak spin-up twister or waterspout. So, keep an eye on the sky. I recommend having our WLOX First Alert Weather App on your device which will notify you immediately if any warnings are issued for your location. Just in case... better safe than sorry. Hopefully Coastal Mississippi will make it out of this with no storm damage at all. The weather turns drier later tonight into the weekend.

