Deputy, suspect dead following police chase from George Co. to Perry Co.

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials confirm that a law enforcement chase which began in George County has ended with gunfire in Perry County.

Details are limited at this time, but it is confirmed by the Beaumont Police Chief that a deputy with George County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed by a suspect at a Dollar General on Highway 98 in Rocky Creek.

The suspect led law enforcement on a chase that ended with the suspect’s death near Highway 15 in Perry County.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

