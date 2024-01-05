WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

George Co. deputy, suspect dead after law enforcement chase through 3 counties

The suspect led law enforcement on a chase that ended with the suspect’s death near Highway 15...
The suspect led law enforcement on a chase that ended with the suspect’s death near Highway 15 in Perry County.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WLOX) - George County Sheriff’s Office has given the identity of the deputy killed by a suspect who led law enforcement on a pursuit into Perry County on Thursday.

According to a press release from GCSO, the incident took place during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 98 and Brushy Creek Road in Rocky Creek, George County.

During the traffic stop, a deputy with GCSO, now identified as Deputy Jeremy Malone, was shot and killed.

The suspect, who will later be identified, led other law enforcement officers and agencies on a chase from George County through Greene County and into Perry County. The pursuit came to an end after the suspect was shot and killed on Highway 98 near Beaumont.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Mitchell Mixon asks that the public keep Deputy Malone’s family as well as GCSO and the community in their thoughts and prayers.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major changes are coming to a popular Biloxi-based shopping center at Pass and Popp’s Ferry...
Re-Do Vendor Mall among shops priced out of business as construction on new Rouses location moves forward
Eddie Demetrius Baker, 29
Second suspect in Biloxi homicide case taken into custody
Multiple county courthouses in Harrison County were evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb...
Bomb threat at multiple courthouses in Harrison County
(Source: MGN)
Emergency road closure issued in Gulfport
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol

Latest News

The variance will go before the city’s planning commission on Jan. 10th.
Bay St. Louis condo developers seek variance to build on Main Street
Mississippi Association of Educators pushes for legislation that improves schools
The variance will go before the city’s planning commission on Jan. 10th.
Bay St. Louis condo developers seek variance to build on Main Street
Coastal Mississippi is in the middle of peak oyster season. To help those who harvest, USM...
USM students, professors create oyster forecasting model