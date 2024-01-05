George Co. deputy, suspect dead after law enforcement chase through 3 counties

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WLOX) - George County Sheriff’s Office has given the identity of the deputy killed by a suspect who led law enforcement on a pursuit into Perry County on Thursday.

According to a press release from GCSO, the incident took place during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 98 and Brushy Creek Road in Rocky Creek, George County.

During the traffic stop, a deputy with GCSO, now identified as Deputy Jeremy Malone, was shot and killed.

The suspect, who will later be identified, led other law enforcement officers and agencies on a chase from George County through Greene County and into Perry County. The pursuit came to an end after the suspect was shot and killed on Highway 98 near Beaumont.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Mitchell Mixon asks that the public keep Deputy Malone’s family as well as GCSO and the community in their thoughts and prayers.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

