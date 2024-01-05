Coast teams nurse sick, endangered sea turtles back to wild to save species

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly six dozen of the world’s most endangered sea turtles, the Kemp’s ridleys, are undergoing major medical rehabilitation across two agencies in Gulfport: the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) and the Mississippi Aquarium.

Each team picked up its annual shipment of ill sea turtles at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in mid-December.

They arrived from the New England Aquarium in Boston. The particular area experiences sporadic “cold-stunning events” that lead to hypothermic animals washing ashore.

Following yet another extreme cold front, IMMS took in 30 Kemp’s ridleys that need critical attention.

“Since they have so many animals in such a small area, they fly them to facilities in different regions of the U.S.,” IMMS Stranding Coordinator Theresa Madrigal explained to WLOX.

Madrigal said she is finding, like years prior, up to three types of pneumonia among the turtles, as well as visible frostbite and more.

Those illnesses, along with other infections, are revealed at the Mississippi Aquarium where 40 Kemp’s ridleys were sent.

“We went through, did full exams, triaged every single turtle that day,” associate veterinarian Sean Perry said. “Once we were able to put them in the water, they were swimming happily.”

The sea turtles with rest and recover under supervision for at least two months before they are released back into the wild.

When asked how long it will take, Perry said the turtles have a way of telling him when they are ready.

“Effectively, these are endangered species that we need to be stewards for and make sure they’re here for generations to come,” he said.

Both the aquarium and IMMS work to track their patients’ progress once they’re back in the wild.

After release, satellite transmitters attached to the animals allow researchers to keep up with them, as well as everyone at home. The turtle transmits a signal each time it surfaces to breathe.

Despite traveling from the north, Madrigal said they do not appear to be migrating back in that direction after they are released. It is also still early to tell as IMMS only began tracking about four years ago.

“Some of them are heading towards Louisiana waters, which is pretty typical for what we see at this time of year, for even our turtles that we’ve tagged from Mississippi,” she said. “A few of them have gone to the Florida Panhandle.”

She said that could be an indicator that the sea turtles are finding sufficient food in the Gulf.

“It’s helping restore the species,” IMMS President Moby Solangi said. “It [Kemp’s ridleys] almost became extinct. And with all these different measures, every animal counts.”

Solangi said if he could save only one of the turtles, that one would be worth it.

“We feel very proud that we’re able to do this and put them back and restore them,” he said. “These are long-lived species, and it takes – I mean, some of them can live to like 80, 90 years. And so, every animal that we can put in is helping restore the population.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.