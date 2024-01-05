Bay St. Louis condo developers seek variance to build on Main Street

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The owners of Dan B’s are seeking a variance from the City of Bay St. Louis to build an eight-story condominium at the foot of Main Street, next to the Dan B’s restaurant.

“If they make us put parking down here by some chance, you got 16 people here at one time, you’ll have a traffic jam from here to Biloxi,” said Ray Murphy, the president of Dan B’s and one of the developers of the proposed condo.

The city requires condos to have on-site parking, but there is no room at the property. The developers want to put a parking lot half a mile north, at the corner of Main and Necaise.

City ordinances require two parking spaces per unit. With 16 units, the developers would need to build a parking lot that will accommodate 32 vehicles.

The proposed site is currently owned by Mississippi Power.

“I have a contract pending,” Murphy told WLOX News. “Mississippi Power owns the property. It used to be a lay-down yard where they kept their transformers. It’s right down at the corner. It’s literally right at half a mile from this sidewalk down Main Street. And we will provide shuttle golf carts so they can leave their car down there and they’ll have a golf car that they can run back and forth.”

Density for Dollars is a group of Bay St. Louis homeowners who keep a close eye on development and often fight back when they worry projects will diminish the charm of their city. Members told WLOX, they have concerns about this condo.

“It really will create a nightmare in more than one way,” said Density for Dollars member, Constance Voight. “You have a condo, something’s wrong with your toilet, you have to call your plumber. The plumber shows up, the Amazon truck shows up, whatever workmen or delivery outlet shows up to deliver, to repair your stuff, where are they going to park? Not half a mile away, they’re going to park in front of the condo, at the foot of Main Street, which is going to cause horrible congestion.”

WLOX News brought the group’s concerns to the developer.

“It’s better for the community,” replied Murphy. “The more money we put into the community, the more tax break they should get. That’s the way it should work. And most of these people won’t be full-time residents, they’ll probably sub-let their condos. As far as density goes, this is it for downtown Bay St. Louis. This is the only available property for this. And once it’s done, it’s done.”

The variance will go before the city’s planning commission on Jan. 10th. Regardless if the commission makes recommendation, the variance will still need approval from the Bay St. Louis City Council.

If the council permits the variance for parking, the condo would still need another variance, because the city has a building height limit of 50 feet, and eight-story buildings are typically 75 feet tall.

