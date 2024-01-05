988 Lifeline helps tens of thousands of people, calls increase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tens of thousands of people experiencing mental health issues picked up the phone and called the state’s crisis line last year. Needless to say, the 1.5-year-old 988 Lifeline has made its mark saving Louisianan’s lives.

Experts expect the increase in calls to continue and said the holidays play a part in the peak.

Robyn Thomas, Ph. D., MA, LPC, LMFT, NCC State Suicide Prevention Coordinator, LDH Office of Behavioral Heath, says more than 40,000 people in Louisiana have called, chatted, and texted trained and certified mental health professionals through 988.

“A lot of people just need a listening ear. You know whether people are calling because you know they feel sad, they feel lonely, maybe it’s for a mental health crisis. Suicide crisis. Substance use crisis. It’s there for any type of emotional distress whether that problem is big or small,” said Robyn Thomas, Suicide Prevention Coordinator with 988.

This time last year, the state’s crisis line saw its largest call volume.

Licensed mental health professional Gladys Campbell with NAMI said she isn’t surprised as January is when people are recovering from residual holiday angst.

“Whether it’s buying presents or having to go out and visit. Spending money that they may not have or just not being capable of being around other people,” said Gladys Campbell, Director of Education at NAMI in New Orleans.

NAMI also has crisis lines and provides resources, referrals, counseling, classes, and support groups. Campbell said she’s seen an increase in people reaching out and asking for help since the pandemic. She told Fox 8 their mobile crisis unit assists with 911 calls and responded to more than 1,000 calls since starting in June.

“People don’t want to overstep and cause any type of demise or un-comfort,” said Campbell. “People feel like they have to do this on their own, and you don’t.”

The Louisiana State Health Department provides a dashboard with anonymous data for transparency, though suicide prevention coordinator Robyn Thomas said the data only accounts for about 20% of people who actually self-report.

Louisiana’s launch of 988 in July 2022 came with a second local crisis center providing statewide coverage for the first time, and with that, an 11% increase in calls to the state’s existing crisis center.

Prior to 988, Thomas said the state only had a mental health crisis answer rate of about 64%.

“That is significant. That means that we’re doing public awareness. We’re reaching people,” Thomas said.

ASL is available via video phone, as well as preferred relay for those deaf and hard of hearing.

Out-of-state area codes will route people to the corresponding state, but the call center can help with crisis intervention and then connect callers to Louisiana’s line.

Thomas said 988 counselors can be a voice of reason, an ear to listen or connect callers to additional resources. She said only 2% of calls require an active rescue response and told us they’re averaging a 21 second response time.

“Which is great because we know there’s a benchmark point around 30 seconds that’s really critical in intervening in a crisis,” Thomas said.

