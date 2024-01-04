USM students, professors create oyster forecasting model

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Mississippi is in the middle of peak oyster season. To help those who harvest, USM professors and students are hard at work to make things a bit easier.

“The modeling system allows us to see how the salinity varies in the domain and if it could be at critical levels,” said USM Assistant Professor of Ocean Engineering, Kemal Cambazoglu, Ph. D.

In recent years, the salinity level of the Bonnet Carré spillway has been causing a high mortality rate of Mississippi oysters.

“You need a certain mix of fresh and saltwater to have really healthy oysters,” said Brandy Armstrong, USM Research Scientist. “Presumably, we could try to determine why it was happening, if there was anything that could be controlled, such as the Bonnet Carré spillway. If there’s some way to change the way that we’re operating.”

The team is just in the beginning stages of tracking the model. They are waiting until they’re confident in it before they share their findings with those who may benefit.

“We’re trying to find out, how useful is it?” said Armstrong. “Once we figure out how useful it is, we’re more likely to put it out there for everyone.”

Once fully up and operable, the public will be able to see the salinity levels in the spillway’s water and therefore determine if it’s a suitable time to harvest many oysters. When it comes to oysters, the saltier, the healthier — and the tastier.

To check on updates to the forecasting model, you can visit USM Coastal Operation’s Facebook page.

