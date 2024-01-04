Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
Sunny, chilly, and dry today. Then, rain showers return tomorrow heading into the afternoon and evening. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Good Thursday morning! Patchy fog will be possible this morning. Compared to all the rain yesterday, today’s weather is on the upswing. Plan on a mostly sunny sky. Morning temps in the cold 30s will climb to the chilly 50s by the afternoon. Tonight, expect clear skies and another chilly night in the 30s. Brace yourself for a change tomorrow: it’s going to get windier. Showers are likely, and there’s a chance for thunderstorms, especially after noon. Keep an eye out for potential flooding and strong storms during the PM hours. Friday’s highs will reach the milder 60s. Stay weather-aware!

