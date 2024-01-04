Thursday’s Forecast

Good Thursday morning! Patchy fog will be possible this morning. Compared to all the rain yesterday, today’s weather is on the upswing. Plan on a mostly sunny sky. Morning temps in the cold 30s will climb to the chilly 50s by the afternoon. Tonight, expect clear skies and another chilly night in the 30s. Brace yourself for a change tomorrow: it’s going to get windier. Showers are likely, and there’s a chance for thunderstorms, especially after noon. Keep an eye out for potential flooding and strong storms during the PM hours. Friday’s highs will reach the milder 60s. Stay weather-aware!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.