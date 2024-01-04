WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day

Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this Valentine's Day.(Spangler Candy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sweethearts has something special for those who are caught in the struggles of the dating world this Valentine’s Day.

The heart-shaped candies company is releasing limited-edition “Situationship” boxes as the perfect gift for those in the “talking phase” during the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The boxes are filled with hearts with blurry misprints, or what Sweethearts calls “sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages to capture what singles are dealing with.”

The special Valentine’s treats will be available for purchase beginning Monday.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major changes are coming to a popular Biloxi-based shopping center at Pass and Popp’s Ferry...
Re-Do Vendor Mall among shops priced out of business as construction on new Rouses location moves forward
Eddie Demetrius Baker, 29
Second suspect in Biloxi homicide case taken into custody
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol
(Source: MGN)
Emergency road closure issued in Gulfport
The Hancock County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person killed in the wreck.
Pedestrian killed walking on Hwy 607 in Hancock County identified

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.
TGI Friday’s abruptly closes dozens of restaurants
Jody Kurth, the stepmom of a student grazed by a bullet, talks about the "horrifying" text...
After 'horrifying' text from daughter, stepmother expresses relief
Multiple county courthouses in Harrison County were evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb...
Bomb threat at multiple courthouses in Harrison County
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Iran suicide bombings killing at least 84 people