New Orleans WR/KR Rashid Shaheed named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - In just his second year in the NFL, New Orleans Saints WR Rashid Shaheed has been selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Shaheed will be New Orleans’ lone representative on the field in Orlando after being selected to the NFC roster as a return specialist. His selection marks the 16th consecutive season that a Saint has been named to the Pro Bowl.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Shaheed has returned 23 punts for 321 yards and a touchdown along with 18 kickoffs for 384 yards. At wideout, he’s hauled in 43 passes for 654 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Shaheed and the Saints (8-8) conclude the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) with playoff implications on the line at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games begin on February 1.

