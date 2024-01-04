Moss Point PD searching for three persons of interest in connection to car burglaries

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, the Moss Point Police Department announced the search for three persons of interest connected to a series of car burglaries that took place during the overnight hours of Tuesday (January 2) and the early morning hours of Wednesday (January 3).

Police said they received reports from at least eight people of car burglaries in the Dantzler, Griffin, North Shore, Beardslee and Arthur Street areas.

The burglaries are happening in a neighborhood near Moss Point High School. It isn’t sitting well with Moss Point resident Tony McLeod.

“We never had any issues like this before,” McLeod said.

McLeod lives in the neighborhood, and he said he’s afraid this will bring more trouble.

“If they’re breaking in cars now, later they’ll be inside the homes,” McLeod said. “That’s a whole different story once they break into someone’s home.

Moss Point Deputy Chief of Police Henry Bouganim said all of the vehicles reported were unlocked.

“These people took advantage they parked in numerous areas, got out of their vehicles and hit multiple residences at the same time,” Bouganim said.

Bouganim also said residents have a very easy role to play in stopping this issue.

“We encourage residents to lock their vehicles, no matter what lock your residences no matter what,” he said. “We’re trying to take that extra step to see if we can get fingerprints to identify these people.”

If you have any information about the burglaries, you’re encouraged to call the Moss Point Police Department at (228) 475-1711.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.