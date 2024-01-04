WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

Government buildings cleared after multiple bomb threats force evacuations

A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the...
A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The building was emptied, the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple government buildings are back open Thursday after bomb threats forced evacuations at the Mississippi State Capitol, Supreme Court, and Hinds County Circuit Court to name a few.

The news comes a day after the Mississippi State Capitol received a bomb threat.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety took precautionary measures to sweep each building so business could be resumed. No other details were released about the investigation.

Other buildings that were evacuated as a precaution included the Hinds County Chancery Court, Hinds County Tax Assessor, and Tax Collector’s Office. However, DPS posted a message online showing the threats weren’t limited to Jackson.

Several bomb threats were also received Thursday at courthouses statewide as well as Wednesday at Capitol buildings across nine states. Authorities have not said if the incidents are related.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major changes are coming to a popular Biloxi-based shopping center at Pass and Popp’s Ferry...
Re-Do Vendor Mall among shops priced out of business as construction on new Rouses location moves forward
Eddie Demetrius Baker, 29
Second suspect in Biloxi homicide case taken into custody
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol
(Source: MGN)
Emergency road closure issued in Gulfport
The Hancock County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person killed in the wreck.
Pedestrian killed walking on Hwy 607 in Hancock County identified

Latest News

Multiple county courthouses in Harrison County were evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb...
Bomb threat at multiple courthouses in Harrison County
Ocean Springs is putting a new steel cover over the stage.
Construction continues on Fort Maurepas upgrades
(Source: MGN)
Emergency road closure issued in Gulfport
Ocean Springs is putting a new steel cover over the stage.
Construction continues on new Fort Maurepas stage