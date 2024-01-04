Government buildings cleared after multiple bomb threats force evacuations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple government buildings are back open Thursday after bomb threats forced evacuations at the Mississippi State Capitol, Supreme Court, and Hinds County Circuit Court to name a few.

The news comes a day after the Mississippi State Capitol received a bomb threat.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety took precautionary measures to sweep each building so business could be resumed. No other details were released about the investigation.

Other buildings that were evacuated as a precaution included the Hinds County Chancery Court, Hinds County Tax Assessor, and Tax Collector’s Office. However, DPS posted a message online showing the threats weren’t limited to Jackson.

Multiple threats have been received across the state.



Precautionary measures are being taken at all locations.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local Crime Stoppers, police or sheriff's department, or the FBI. pic.twitter.com/aRXOK7X1MC — MS DPS (@MissDPS) January 4, 2024

Several bomb threats were also received Thursday at courthouses statewide as well as Wednesday at Capitol buildings across nine states. Authorities have not said if the incidents are related.

