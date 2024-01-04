WLOX Careers
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce holds annual Legislative Reception

On Wednesday, Day 2 of Mississippi’s legislative session kicked off in the state’s capitol.
By Noah Noble
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Day 2 of Mississippi’s legislative session kicked off in the state’s capitol and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce held its annual Legislative Reception.

At the commerce’s reception, there was no shortage of familiar faces from the Gulf Coast. Plenty of restaurants showcased their dishes to give folks in Jackson a taste of home.

However, the event is more than just a cocktail party — it represents the unity of the Gulf Coast and its strong presence in the legislative session.

“It’s the Gulf Coast business community coming together to show the legislature that we’re one voice, we’re one coast and really to show our presence here in Jackson,” explained Adele Lyons. “The Coast counts, and we want our voices heard.”

With several hot topics affecting the Gulf Coast expected to be taken up during this year’s legislative session, events like these can’t be understated.

