Mass retesting of medical cannabis products now underway, MSDH announces

Patients should contact dispensaries to see what products are currently available.
Patients should contact dispensaries to see what products are currently available.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two weeks after an administrative hold was placed on select cannabis products, the Mississippi Department of Health announces that retesting of those products has now begun.

According to a press release sent out by MSDH, the retesting began on Wednesday, January 3, and is expected to take 2-3 weeks. Cleared batches of products will be released each Friday until all products are retested.

“Patient safety is our top priority,” said Laura Goodson, Director of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program. “We are tasked with making sure all test results meet the regulatory standards and that approved products are available to those in the medical cannabis program.”

An administrative hold was placed on a large number of products on December 21, 2023, after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program (MMCP) found discrepancies during an audit of Certificates of Analysis (COA) surrounding original test results for pesticides and mycotoxins completed by Rapid Analytics.

An investigation into the discrepancies is ongoing, and MMCP is covering the cost for all retesting of products.

Patients should contact dispensaries to see what products are currently available.

