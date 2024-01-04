WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

Fifth Circuit vacates administrative stay, allows CCID Court to move forward

(WVUE)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal appellate has cleared the way for a controversial court that will hear cases originating in the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

On Thursday, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld District Judge Henry Wingate’s ruling denying a motion seeking a preliminary injunction blocking the court from taking effect.

It also vacated an administrative stay placed on the CCID Court’s implementation, which had delayed the court’s implementation until noon on Friday.

The court was initially expected to go into effect on January 1.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP, and others filed suit to block the CCID earlier this year.

The groups argued the court would violate the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of residents in the majority-Black capital city, and would dilute the power of local leaders, who would be in control of the court.

“The NAACP is profoundly disappointed by today’s ruling. Despite any obstacles we may face, the fight continues,” said NAACP General Counsel Janette McCarthy Wallace. “Our case will proceed, with more briefing and arguments to come. The NAACP remains committed to upholding democracy and putting power back in the hands of Jackson residents.”

Gov. Tate Reeves, meanwhile, praised the ruling, saying, “The decision will help improve public safety and attract investment in our capital city. This allows us to take another step forward together for a safer and better Jackson - for all its residents.”

The CCID Court was created as part of H.B. 1020, which was passed by lawmakers last year. Under the measure, the court would preside over cases originating within the CCID, a special district that takes in a roughly 8.5-mile swath of the city. That district will be expanded to include about 24 square miles in July.

The judge of the court will be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, while the prosecutors will be appointed by the Mississippi Attorney General.

NAACP argued that CCID Court officials should be appointed by local elected leaders, who are mainly Black, compared to state leaders, who are majority white.

The Fifth Circuit disagreed, saying the legislation creating the CCID Court does not take away Jackson’s existing powers. The Fifth also said attorneys for the NAACP pointed to no authority that should give the city powers over the CCID Court.

“A mere political subdivision, Jackson is but ‘a subordinate unit of government created by the state to carry out delegated governmental functions,’ with no privileges or immunities under the federal constitution which it may invoke in opposition of the will of its creator,” the Fifth wrote. “The legislature decided against giving Jackson’s local officials a new grant of power... That is the right and prerogative of the legislature, not of Jackson’s voters.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect led law enforcement on a chase that ended with the suspect’s death near Highway 15...
George Co. deputy, suspect dead after vehicle chase across 3 counties
Multiple county courthouses in Harrison County were evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb...
Bomb threat at multiple courthouses in Harrison County
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
(Source: MGN)
Emergency road closure issued in Gulfport
Love, Daddy
Love, Daddy

Latest News

Turning wetter and windier into the afternoon and evening. Hopefully we can make it out of...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly shooting an elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
AG’s Fentanyl Strike Force nets 13 felony, 12 misdemeanor charges
The city is replacing some of the damaged bricked crosswalks in the downtown area with stamped...
Ocean Springs to repair brick crosswalks
Dry this morning. That changes later today. Hopefully we're spared any storm damage but the...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast