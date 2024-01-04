Emergency road closure issued in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport has issued an “Emergency Road Closure” for a portion of Old Highway 49 on Thursday.

The closure affects the southbound lane from Dedeaux Road to Landon Road.

The northbound land will remain open.

The timing of the closure is set for 8 a.m. Thursday, and is set to reopen at 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The emergency closure was issued in response to a water main repair, according to the city.

Gulfport is asking drivers to watch out for workers and traffic markers at the site.

