Emergency road closure issued in Gulfport

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport has issued an “Emergency Road Closure” for a portion of Old Highway 49 on Thursday.

The closure affects the southbound lane from Dedeaux Road to Landon Road.

The northbound land will remain open.

The closure only impacts the southbound lane. Northbound lanes will remain open to allow traffic to pass through.(City of Gulfport)

The timing of the closure is set for 8 a.m. Thursday, and is set to reopen at 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The emergency closure was issued in response to a water main repair, according to the city.

Gulfport is asking drivers to watch out for workers and traffic markers at the site.

