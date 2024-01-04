WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

D’Iberville man arrested for burglary after evading arrest, hiding in attic

Jason Michael Gibson, 38
Jason Michael Gibson, 38(D'Iberville Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, D’Iberville Police Department announced the arrest of 38-year-old Jason Michael Gibson on burglary and assault charges.

The case was opened after a victim reported that on December 13, 2023, he found that his vehicle had been burglarized overnight. Following an investigation, a detective identified Gibson as the suspect.

During the early morning hours of January 2, 2024, officers found Gibson, who escaped arrest. Hours later, he was found hiding from officers in the attic of his home. He was then taken into custody and transported to D’Iberville PD for questioning.

Gibson was charged with the following:

  • one count of vehicle burglary, felony
  • two counts of possession of stolen property, misdemeanor
  • domestic violence, simple assault

After an interview with the case detective, Gibson was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and booked with a bond of $75,000 for burglary along with a bond of $3,500 for the misdemeanors.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact D’Iberville PD at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major changes are coming to a popular Biloxi-based shopping center at Pass and Popp’s Ferry...
Re-Do Vendor Mall among shops priced out of business as construction on new Rouses location moves forward
Eddie Demetrius Baker, 29
Second suspect in Biloxi homicide case taken into custody
(Source: MGN)
Emergency road closure issued in Gulfport
Multiple county courthouses in Harrison County were evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb...
Bomb threat at multiple courthouses in Harrison County
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol

Latest News

Three passengers escaped the blaze with no injuries.
Biloxi FD responds after truck bursts into flames
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) catches a pass against the New York...
New Orleans WR/KR Rashid Shaheed named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games
We are in the middle of peak oyster season in coastal Mississippi. To help those who harvest,...
USM students, professors create oyster forecasting model
Multiple county courthouses in Harrison County were evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb...
Bomb threat at multiple courthouses in Harrison County