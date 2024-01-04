D’Iberville man arrested for burglary after evading arrest, hiding in attic

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, D’Iberville Police Department announced the arrest of 38-year-old Jason Michael Gibson on burglary and assault charges.

The case was opened after a victim reported that on December 13, 2023, he found that his vehicle had been burglarized overnight. Following an investigation, a detective identified Gibson as the suspect.

During the early morning hours of January 2, 2024, officers found Gibson, who escaped arrest. Hours later, he was found hiding from officers in the attic of his home. He was then taken into custody and transported to D’Iberville PD for questioning.

Gibson was charged with the following:

one count of vehicle burglary, felony

two counts of possession of stolen property, misdemeanor

domestic violence, simple assault

After an interview with the case detective, Gibson was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and booked with a bond of $75,000 for burglary along with a bond of $3,500 for the misdemeanors.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact D’Iberville PD at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

