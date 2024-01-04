WLOX Careers
Construction continues on Fort Maurepas upgrades

Ocean Springs is putting a new steel cover over the stage.
Ocean Springs is putting a new steel cover over the stage.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs gave an update on the ongoing improvements at Fort Maurepas Park on Wednesday.

The city is building a new steel cover on its stage.

The cover will allow events to take place during rainy weather and hot, sunny days.

Ocean Springs Project Manager, Sarah Harris, said this will open the door for more opportunities at the park.

“All it had was kind of a wooden pergola which has holes in it. So it didn’t really cover the stage. If it’s really sunny beautiful and it’s hot, you know, and if it’s raining, your events get canceled or rescheduled. So this is a complete cover.” Harris said.

A steel delivery is set to arrive at the park on Thursday.

Construction is scheduled to be finished by mid-March.

