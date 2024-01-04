Bomb threat at multiple courthouses in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple county courthouses in Harrison County were evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

Courthouses in Biloxi and Gulfport received the threat, as well as other courthouses across the state.

The Mississippi Stats Supreme Court and the Capitol were also evacuated due to the threat on Thursday.

On Wednesday, multiple capitols across the country were evacuated due to a threat, including in Mississippi, that was later determined to be a hoax.

This is a developing story.

